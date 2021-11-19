Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was a passenger in a Mazda B4000 pickup headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when the driver, a 23-year-old from Buhl, struck the guardrail, crossed the road, and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

