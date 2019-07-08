California Doesn’t Need Our Money For Quake Relief

They build trains to nowhere. They issue licenses for illegal immigrants for driving. They promise free healthcare for illegal aliens. They offer wide geographical swaths of land as sanctuaries for people who’ve crossed the border in the dead of night.

Now California wants you to pay for cracked pavement.

The recent earthquakes could’ve been far worse. The most violent shaking was in places without large populations or freeway overpasses that carry hundreds of thousands, like what we see in the Bay Area.

Americans are generous people. We generally don’t even complain when relief is sent to quake victims in hostile lands. Iran comes to mind. We pay taxes and give to non-governmental charities.

What grabs me about the latest plea from California is the Governor making the request qualified it while bashing the President. Gavin Newsom explained Mr. Trump is more than willing to assist but the Governor couldn’t help but cite their political differences. Then don’t take the money! Instead, better manage what you have and you won’t need to pick my pocket.