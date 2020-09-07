Car Crashes Into Canal South of Twin Falls, 19-year-old Killed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Murtaugh man died Saturday when his car went into a canal south of Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Pedro Cruz Cortes, was pronounced dead at the scene near 3477 N and 2900 E in the Highline Canal between the city and the Magic Valley Regional Airport. The sheriff's office said in a statement someone first reported a reckless driver and later called back saying the car had gone into the canal.

When deputies arrived they found a Geo Prism submerged in the water.