Car Plunges Into Canal Near Filer, No Injuries

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a car plunged into a canal south of Filer Monday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was not identified, missed a curve in the road at 3800 N. and 2000 E and went right into the large canal.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle, what appears to be a small sedan, was not fully submerged and the driver appeared to be able to get out, as seen in pictures shared by the sheriff's office. Rescue crews were able to help get the driver back onto dry land. The car was recovered later.

