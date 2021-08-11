The next few weeks are going to be busy around Southern Idaho as fair season rolls on through each county. Jerome is currently a bustle of activity as their fair began on Monday and continues through Saturday night. But, before Jerome can even finish their festivities the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo will begin.

2021 Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Schedule

The 2021 Cassia County Fair and Rodeo begins on Saturday, August 14th with 4-H events during the day and a huge concert for country music fans.

On Saturday night, country music legend John Michael Montgomery will be performing, and his opening act is ElliMae who was recently featured on The Voice. This is a big concert and tickets are only $15 to $25 depending on your seat choice. This is an interesting schedule because fairs usually end with the big concerts.

Monday and Tuesday nights will feature the motorcycle and ATV Rodeo with local riders participating in the events.

Wednesday morning the parade will begin at 10:30. Wednesday is also the first day that the carnival will be open.

Horse racing will happen on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are the big nights for PRCA Rodeo fans. Tickets for all rodeo event seating are $15 and can be bought online in advance.

Get our free mobile app

Throughout the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo there will be 4-H and FFA events and showings. There will also be free entertainment each day on the stage at the south lawn.

Historic Rupert Library House