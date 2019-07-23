Cement Truck Driver Dies at Hospital after Crash Near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a cement truck has died in the hospital after he was thrown from the vehicle on a state highway near Stanley.

According to Idaho State Police, James Swigert, 59, of Challis, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Sunday, three days after being thrown from the truck he was driving on State Highway 75.

ISP said Swigert crossed the center line, went off the highway and then the truck rolled onto a bank of the Salmon River. Swigert was not wearing a seat belt and had to be airlifted to Boise. The Custer County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash that blocked part of the highway for about five hours.