Charity Poker Tournament Could Score You A Trip To Vegas

Embrace Life Recovery Center has set up a charity poker tournament to help those in the Magic Valley. Not only is it a charitable cause, but if you win you get entered into a World Series of Poker Tournament in Las Vegas.

There are only 100 tickets available to purchase for the poker tournament. There will be additional prizes, raffles and dinner throughout the event. The event will be at Milner's Gate , so the food is bound to be delicious.

The funds go to help those struggling with drug addiction and to aid in their recovery. Tickets are $125 until April 9th, then after that the price jumps to $150.

With only 100 tickets available it is bound to sell out pretty quick. And if you have never been to a World Series of Poker Tournament in Las Vegas, here is your chance to maybe get to experience it. The winner of the tournament is going to Las Vegas!

The tournament is May 4th and registration starts at 1 p.m. and deal is at 2 p.m.