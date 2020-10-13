Construction Begins on Downtown Twin Falls Six-story Building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Portions of the sidewalk and street in downtown Twin Falls near City Hall will be closed for the installation of construction equipment for a six-story multi-use building.

According to the city of Twin Falls, contractors on Oct. 19, will close Main Avenue from Hansen Street to 150 Main Avenue to install a crane that will be used to build the six-story building across from the City Hall and downtown park. The section of street will be blocked off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the set up. Sidewalks in the area will also be closed off while the crane is being put in place and throughout the project.

The standing building will be raised as the project begins by Galena Capital. Plans are to build a six-story building with apartments, offices, and shops.

Drivers and pedestrians should be careful near the construction site.