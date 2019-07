UPDATE: ISP says two people were killed and four sent to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 93 between Jackpot and Rogerson, more information here.

Idaho State Police say they are on the scene of a crash on Highway 93 that has blocked both north and southbound lanes south of Rogerson. More information when it becomes available. Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information anytime.

