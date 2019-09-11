Crash Involves Six Vehicles Wednesday in Nampa

(KLIX) – A multi-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning in Nampa.

The crash – involving six of vehicles – happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 33 in Nampa, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said the crash happened when Thomas Reynolds, 63, of Nampa was traveling eastbound in a Volkswagen Beetle when he stopped due to traffic. Jillaine Stmichel, 33, of Meridian was driving a Toyota C-HR and served to avoid Reynolds's vehicle. Quinonex Sanchez, 54, of Caldwell, driving a Ford F150 pickup and struck Stmichel's vehicle from behind.

Sanchez then struck Reynolds's vehicle. Arlene Macias, 18, of Caldwell was driving a Nissan Altima and struck Sanchez vehicle from behind, while Marietta Hauser, 71, of Meridian was driving a Kia Sorento and struck Macias vehicle from behind.

Hauser then backed up and struck Martha Garcia, 60, of Caldwell, who was traveling in a Ford Focus.

None of the drivers were injured and all were wearing seat belts, police said. This crash is still being investigated.