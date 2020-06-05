Crews to Build Longer Turn Lane on U.S. 93 and Idaho 74

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A longer and safer turn lane will be installed in Twin Falls County along U.S. Highway 93 beginning next week. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will begin construction of the turn lane on Monday, June 8, at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 74, just southwest of Twin Falls.

ITD said the turn lane will be longer to give motorists heading north more time to slow down to turn onto Highway 74. During construction the Highway 93 will be reduced down to one lane during the work hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Construction is expected to last through the remainder of June and drivers can expect delays from time to time. Idaho Materials and Construction is doing the contracted work.