Curious 100 Yr Old South Idaho Bridge Has Become An Attraction

In the desert in southern Ada County lies a bridge that had remained, for the most part, unpublicized for close to a century. In the past couple of years, more and more people are visiting this unique, stone creation, that has Idaho historians debating its purpose.

Bridges are a source of pride in Idaho. Thousands of tourists flock to the state each year to marvel at, undoubtedly, the most famous one in the state, the I.B. Perrine Bridge, found right here in Twin Falls.

The particular Idaho bridge that is now capturing the attention of people is nowhere close to 1,500 feet in length, or 486 feet in height. This bridge is more like 20 feet in length, and maybe seven feet tall. Many refer to it as, "The Bridge To Nowhere," and it's located approximately 160 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

It is thought to have been built in 1920, according to information shared by ktvb. The bridge was likely constructed as a way to navigate over a section of Old Indian Creek that has since dried up. It's made up of a combination of stones and lava rock, and after all this time, nobody still has any idea who is responsible for it.

Much like other unique southern Idaho landmarks that people plan afternoons around visiting-- Tea Kettle Cave, the Shoshone Ice Caves and the Hagerman Fossil Beds to name a couple--the "Bridge To Nowhere" might just become a popular destination for people wanting to absorb some state history.

If you do attempt to make your way out to southern Ada County to see this cool representation of early bridge building, please be respectful, and leave the bridge the way you found it.