DACA & Leftist Media Propaganda

Get ready for a full illegal alien dog and pony show as a Friday government “shutdown” looms.

Mainstream media and its masters in the Democrat Party will trot out sobbing fellow travelers and remind us President Trump is mean, racist and planning to sell the dogs and ponies to rendering plants

We know the drill!

I’ll be the first to tell you the people who actually call radio talk shows are a tiny fraction of the overall population, however. A much larger block shares the views of the callers and the hosts.

Not everyone calling right-of-center talk radio is a conservative. Many of the callers are probably non-aligned politically but they aren’t stupid. They can easily spot the propaganda from their local and national newspapers and from the flaming liberals mostly reading the news on television. Here are some samples from recent on-air discussions I’ve had on the subject of DACA: