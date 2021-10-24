TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Downed power lines halted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 in south Twin Falls County Sunday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a power pole caught fire, broke, and dropped the powerlines onto the highway sometime around 4:19 p.m. Idaho Power crews responded and worked quickly to remove the lines from the roadway and restore power. The sheriff's office said traffic in both directions had been blocked about thirteen miles north of the Nevada/Idaho state line. Crews were able to get the lines cleared in less than half an hour. The sheriff's office didn't indicate what caused the power pole to catch fire.

