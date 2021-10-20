Driver Walks Away from Crash at Murtaugh Grade

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say the driver of a small sedan that fell nearly 100 feet into the Snake River Canyon near Murtaugh walked away. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to the Murtaugh Grade that drops down into the canyon between Twin Falls and Jerome counties for a car that went off the roadway. The sheriff's office said the car fell roughly 75 to 100 feet down. The driver had minimal injuries. Air St. Luke's, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire, Rock Creek QRU, and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded to the crash.

Get our free mobile app