Even Democrats are Buying a Record Number of Guns

People are spooked. I’m not surprised. The country is filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Probably the most since September, 2001. This has lasted considerably longer. A month after a major terrorist attack, our troops were hammering enemy strongpoints in Afghanistan. This time is different. Corralling a virus isn’t quite so easily done. And we’ve got unrest in major and minor cities.

A health publication in California is telling us about the great surge in gun buying on the Left Coast. First time gun buyers and they’re mainly buying handguns. At the moment. It’s where most first time gun owners begin. A pistol for home defense or for carry. Especially if work takes you through dangerous or perceived dangerous neighborhoods.

A companion story, and here’s the link, explains political philosophy isn’t driving the buying. Democrats are making as many first purchases as Republicans. The story explains how a woman of mixed ancestry got cussed out on a street because she was confused with some nearby Black Lives Matter demonstrators. She decided it was time to get a gun.

My sister had an epiphany about 18 months ago. Dad taught us all how to shoot when we were kids but she didn’t spend as much time target shooting as her two brothers. She lives in a small town where crime of any kind is rare. One day she had a day home from teaching when she heard a commotion. Someone was attempting to break in her backdoor. The thug had already managed to rummage around the garage. When he didn’t succeed in getting into the house, he left. On that day she realized she never wanted to be a victim. Obviously, the sales numbers say she isn’t alone.