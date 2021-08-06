This year at the Twin Falls County Fair they are bringing in an event that, not only sounds awesome, but has been something I've wanted to try for a long time.

Ninja Nation Is Coming To The Twin Falls County Fair

For years I've been watching American Ninja Warrior episodes on TV and clips online. I have wanted to attempt a course since the first episode I watched. I don't think I'd be good at it or have any special skills that would make me excel, but it just looks like a ton of fun.

There's a cool course coming to the Twin Falls County Fair this year that gives you a chance to test yourself on Ninja Warrior style obstacles. Ninja Nation is bringing their mobile course to Twin Falls and it will have a setup for small kids and a special competition event on a bigger course for adults.

How Do I Sign Up To Compete On The Ninja Nation Course At The Twin Falls County Fair?

You can enter online for the Ninja Nation Challenge. The course has two lanes so you can challenge a family member, friend, co-worker, or lifetime rival. The competition is open to those 18 and older and you must sign a liability waiver.

Registration information is on the website for the Twin Falls County Fair.

The event will happen on September 1, 2021 starting at 7 PM in the Shouse Arena. Entry to compete is $15. Tickets to be a spectator at the event are also $15.

