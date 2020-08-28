For the month of August, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has been involved in a clear the shelter event, offering half priced adoption fees on cats and dogs. As the month comes to an end, you do still have time to get to the shelter and find your new best friend, or best friends. The final day for half priced adoptions will be Monday the 31st.

Even if pet adoption isn't an option for you, there are still many ways you can help out and make an impact in the lives of these pets. The shelter is always in need of cash donations, food, blankets, and toys. They also often have needs for homes that can foster a few pets. Right now they have a very pregnant mamma cat that will need to be in a home for about ten weeks.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is also excited and preparing for the annual Pooch Splash at Dierkes coming up September 19, 2020. This is the one day you can have your dogs at the lake and off their leash to play in the water. The event will run from 11 am to 3 pm and includes food for you and your pets, raffle items, swimming, fun activities, and vendors.