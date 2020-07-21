Fire Burning Near Pillar Falls

The Pillar Falls Fire started on July 20th around 11 p.m. located by Devil's Corral area.

According to Idaho Fire Info, the fire is still actively burning. The brush and grass fire is expected to be contained by tonight and under control by tomorrow night. The fire is gaining more traction that it likely would because of the difficult place the fire is located. Crews are having a hard time getting to the area.

Right now the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.