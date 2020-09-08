One Killed in Head-on Crash in East Idaho

TETONIA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old woman from Victor, Idaho was killed in a head-on crash Monday evening on State Highway 33.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 8:12 p.m. west of Tetonia; a 2007 Mazda 6 and a 2000 Toyota Camry collided. ISP said in a statement Tuesday morning that Mckenzie Shepard died from her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Mazda, Thomas Muench, 33, of Rexburg was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg as was Laurynn Ball, 20, of Victor, who was a passenger in the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Macie Ball, 19, also of Victor, was taken to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs. The highway was completely blocked for about an hour while one lane for more than three hours. The Teton County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Teton Fire and Rescue, and Madison County Ambulance responded to the crash.