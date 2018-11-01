I Call Them Republicans & Liberal Media Labels Them Nazis

I don’t think Ted Cruz is an extremist. He’s a guy in a dark suit, a home in the suburbs and a devout Christian. At one time Cruz was the archetype of what most Americans believed a father and husband should aspire to be.

Ward Cleaver comes to mind. Ward never locked himself away in an isolated mountain compound and fired on federal agents. If today’s news media was suddenly caught in a time warp and found itself in 1958, you can bet Ward would be on the media hit-list.

From the media’s perspective, any Republican who doesn’t denounce fellow Republicans and seek approval from liberals is a threat to the Republic. Give me a break! One only need look at the Idaho State Legislature and it becomes clear Republicans come in many varieties. There’s the self-styled Liberty Caucus. The constitutionalists. The business friendly Republicans and Republicans of devout faith. While we see some overlap in various categories I can tell the difference between Scott Bedke and Christy Zito. While they likely agree on a majority of issues they represent diverse constituencies.

If I’m supposed to denounce various groups of right-leaning Americans how come I don’t see any self-policing by the left-of-center as evidenced by this link ?

A few years ago I was hosting a radio show and referred to some Democrats as socialists. A liberal called and started splitting hairs. He talked about state ownership of the means of production versus the general confiscatory nature of socialists and Democrats. All I see are people in black pajamas smashing windows . Apparently the left believes looting, burning and assault are fine . As long as it targets anyone who owns a hardware store, belongs to Rotary and goes to church.