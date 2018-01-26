Idaho Among States Awarded Grant Money for After-school Programs

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho was one of eight states recently awarded grant money to enhance out-of-school programs.

The mini-grant of $12,500 will help Serve Idaho and the Idaho Out-of-School Network, along with community partners, to enhance after-school programs statewide. One goal is to expand opportunities through national service models such as AmeriCorps.

“We are honored to have been selected for this important after-school initiative,” said Renee Bade, program manager of Serve Idaho.

Serve Idaho is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor.

In all, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, in partnership with America's Service Commissions (ASC), awarded $250,000 in a multi-year initiative to identify how the state service commission network can expand after-school opportunities for kindergartners through 12th graders.

“The ultimate goal of the project,” said ASC CEO Kaira Esgate, “is not only to expand how many after-school options are available, but to increase the quality of those opportunities — including getting the young people who participate engaged in more meaningful service and service-learning opportunities.”

Bade said she is confident the mini-grant will help the Gem State enhance its out-of-school offerings for young people.

“With ASC’s support and Mott Foundation's strong connections to after-school networks,” she said, “we are confident that we can make a real difference for Idaho’s youth through AmeriCorps and national service programming.”