Idaho Fish and Game: Reward Doubled for Bull Moose Poaching Case

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-The reward for information on a poached bull moose near Smiths Ferry in October has been doubled. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation matched the reward being offered by Citizens Against Poaching which has increased it to $1,200 for information leading to a citation involving the large moose found in the Tripod Meadows area in Unit 24. Idaho Fish and Game said the reward is typically $600.

Idaho Fish and Game said conservation officers found the large bull moose dead west of Smiths Ferry, on Saturday, Oct. 17, and believe it could was killed between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Citizens Against Poaching can be reached by calling the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. People can also report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Two moose were found killed in different areas near Landmark and Snowbank in Valley County on Oct. 16. Idaho Fish and Game said in both incidents the hunters mistook the animals for elk and reported the kill. A third incident were hunters mistook a moose for an elk happened the morning of Oct. 16, near Payette. Two hunters thought they had shot at an elk, but witnesses said it had been a moose. Idaho Fish and Game said the animal likely wasn't hit because they couldn't find a blood trial.

Later in another incident, conservation officers had gotten a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline about an moose left to waste near Dry Buck Road on October 18. While investigating the killing of the cow moose an officer's dog found the carcass of a bull calf moose only a few yards away, also shot. Idaho Fish and Game think the two animals may have been shot sometime between October 14 and October 18. Idaho Fish and Game said this is the fifth incident that moose have been illegally killed in October.