If people are stealing or wasting my tax money, I want to know. I get up some days just after midnight to get a start to my day. I’m not lifting bales, but I put some long hours into my job.

After the news spread about the massive fraud from bogus daycare centers in Minnesota, people in several states asked an obvious question. Is it happening here? I think it’s reasonable. Aren’t we told that public servants and office holders are supposed to be good stewards of our money?

A Probe is Coming, and it Could Yield Fruit

A couple of Idaho Republicans are leading the charge in uncovering potential crimes and theft. Brian Lenney is a member of the State Senate. Josh Tanner is a State Representative, and he’ll play a major role on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. Lenney has been all over this story on his Substack account. Click here to read his work. He’s found that Democrats prefer to say there’s no evidence of fraud, but if you don’t ask, it’s not likely the fraudsters are going to come forward. Liberals don’t want this exposed because the people skimming from the pile are constituents and frequently campaign donors.

We Can't Trust the Media for an Answer

News media used to look into these issues, but newsrooms have been hollowed out by layoffs, and modern reporters wait for someone else to do the legwork, then sully the reputations of the independent journalists doing the real work.

Idaho faces a massive budget shortfall. Liberals and some Republicans will be squirming because they would simply raise taxes to cover the shortfall, and as I said, accounting could hamper some of the campaign cash they expect before elections this year. Let’s keep a list of that crowd and check it twice!