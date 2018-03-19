Idaho is Most Dependent State on Gun Industry

Idaho and guns are like peanut butter and jelly.

A WalletHub survey lists the state as the most dependent in the nation when it comes to the gun industry. This is based on several criteria. Ownership of firearms, background checks, contributions from the industry to politicians and sales of gun related accessories.

Blue states are generally at the bottom of the list as most have run-off gun manufacturers and gun manufacturing jobs.

Nearing Idaho on the list are several neighboring states. We should say there are no surprises when Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Alaska are all in the top 5 and North Dakota makes the top 10.

Maryland, which chased Beretta from the state to appease a liberal voting base is 50 th .