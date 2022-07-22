Growing up there are many milestones that kids can't wait to check off. The first day of kindergarten, turning ten, the first day of middle school, becoming a teenager, first school dance, first crush, starting high school, and of course the day that you get your driver's license. It is a day that most of us remember. It marks the day that you begin to feel like an adult and have some freedom for the first time. Getting behind the wheel and having control, and feeling like you can go anywhere, even if your parents limit you to a certain area. We all looked forward to that day once upon a time, and maybe your children are looking forward to it soon now. Teen drivers can be a scary thing on the road. Some states are known to be safer, while others seem to be scarier for them. What are the best and worst states for teens to be driving in?

The Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers

Credit: Chris Benson on Unsplash Credit: Chris Benson on Unsplash loading...

When it comes to teens driving, as a parent it is a day you fear. Driving accidents are the second leading cause of death for teens aged 16 to 19, and are one of the many reasons it is terrifying when they first get behind the wheel. WalletHub released a list of the best and worst states for teen drivers by using a few categories, such as safety, driving laws, and economic environment. By using these categories, they determined that New York is the best state for teens to drive in, with Washington being second and Illinois being third. New York had the best safety and driving laws. The worst state to be a teen driver in is Montana, just ahead of Wyoming and Missouri to round out the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Good or Bad State for Teen Drivers?

Credit: Ben Harding Credit: Ben Harding loading...

When it comes to teens driving in Idaho, sticking with the trend of states in the area, it ranks rather low. Coming in as the seventh worst state, they rank 44 on the list of states for teen drivers. Idaho ranked 48 in the economic environment, 39 in safety, and 37 in driving laws. A few factors can play into the low ranking. Teens begin driving at a younger age in Idaho than they do in other states, leaving more chances for accidents to happen. Another factor can be with fewer people and less traffic throughout the state, the speed limits are higher, allowing for faster speeds. One other factor is that with so many mountains and canyons if a young driver isn't paying attention it is easy to go off the road.

Get our free mobile app

If you have a teen that will be driving soon or is currently driving, make sure to show them this list to grab their attention. Parents already lose sleep anytime their child leaves the home and is driving, and hearing that Idaho is one of the worst states for teen driving will not help with that. Prepare them the best you can, by teaching them safety, and hammer home paying attention behind the wheel. In return, make sure to be alert with teens on the road, especially in the summer with more on the road than normal. The weather conditions can play a factor too, as we all had to learn to drive on snow at some point in time. Drive safe, don't text and drive, and be alert at all times behind the wheel.

9 Deadliest Intersections In The Magic Valley The deadliest intersection in Idaho isn’t in any of the largely populated cities, it’s in the small town of Jerome and it’s one of the top 20 deadliest in the nation.