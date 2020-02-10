Idaho is Trump Territory

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Idaho may not have been reliably Trump in early 2016. Ted Cruz won the Republican Presidential Primary. Trump was second. Four years later the region is solidly in the President’s corner. As witnessed by the picture taken on Route 93, north of Jackpot, Nevada. The sign is on the Idaho side of the state line but rural Nevada is also Trump country.

A recent poll also shows the President’s support growing in three of four Congressional Districts in Utah. Trump took Utah with a plurality four years ago.

If you relied on letters to local newspapers you would get the idea Trump is roundly despised in Idaho.

If you relied on letters to local newspapers you would get the idea Trump is roundly despised in Idaho. Three Democrats getting published in one week isn’t representational of Southern Idaho’s political landscape. It may be telling us the paper is the only place where local liberals can get any sympathy. They rarely call conservative talk radio.

Not because they fear the hosts biting off their heads. In some instances I believe it’s because they don’t want neighbors recognizing the voice of Joe from down the street!

We should also point out there isn’t instant feedback with a printed letter. Last week a liberal called my program and I could ask questions and I don’t believe it bolstered his argument.

I’m curious about the number of signs cropping up in the area. Primary Day is just weeks away and it would be interesting to see who Idaho’s small packs of Democrats support. Sanders was the guy in 2016. One of the state’s two most powerful Democrats told me a couple of weeks ago it certainly isn’t going to be Mike Bloomberg. Otherwise, it’s really an open field for Democrats, whereas the President will overwhelmingly get the nod of his own party.