Idaho Kids Don’t Stress Over Climate Change

We tell them to put clothes on when it’s cold! I came across a post from WIRED magazine. It asks how we address the perils of climate change with our kids. There must be some parents screaming, “We’re all going to die!” Now, that would create a complex around any home filled with little ones.

If you give your kids complexes in order to virtue signal, then you shouldn’t have kids.

Strange, growing up I would sit on my dad’s lap and watch the evening news. There were pictures of wounded Americans being taken to helicopters, scenes from burning cities, and stories about nasty old Russians with big bombs and itchy trigger fingers. I don’t recall walking around shell-shocked, though. In those days we were often outside playing for hours after school. Maybe the activity was a tonic.

I won’t say people raising their children in fear are guilty of child abuse but there certainly is something amiss. If you give your kids complexes in order to virtue signal, then you shouldn’t have kids.

Some young adults claim they’re not having children because it would be a moral mistake to bring them into this rotting world. Can you tell me a time in human history when we weren’t challenged? At the moment, there are no hordes besieging our cities. The pandemic was mild compared to medieval plaques. We aren’t preparing for an impact from a deep-space asteroid.

When I was a young man, I heard the liberal writer and comedian Garrison Keillor deliver a commencement speech. He urged graduates to have children. He explained that the new generations would change the world. He didn’t specify any great inventions or discoveries they would make, he just hinted some would have the ingenuity to come up with solutions to problems. That was more than 30 years ago and I guess we’ve lost some of the old optimism we once had as Americans.

As for Idaho parents, I don’t really see many screaming, "The end is near". It must be a coastal thing.

