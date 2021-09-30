Idaho Liberal Media Demands Lt. Governor be Jailed

Liberal media is redundant.

On a national level, we spent four years watching the alphabet networks and big coastal newspapers clamor for President Trump’s impeachment. The cause? “Russia, Russia, Russia!” Which, as it turns out, was fiction. You can’t tell me reporters and editors didn’t know the truth. They peddled a big lie because they wanted Trump out of the way. Then these very same media people scream for censorship of views they don’t like. You can’t allow liars to have a monopoly.

They plan to call your boss and ask if he’s comfortable with your “far-right” views. They want fellow travelers to harass you on social media.

The closest thing we’ve got to Trump in Idaho is Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. She was one of the first state Republicans to get on board with the real estate tycoon. She helped convince me about his worthiness and his clear goals to throttle a corrupt swamp.

Idaho news media types are just as liberal as their national counterparts. Outside of work, they socialize with fellow travelers in academia and other related fields. Birds of a feather…

When McGeachin launched her task force designed to ensure your kids aren't turned into little commies, academics and journalists screamed like banshees. Several newsrooms demanded task force records. They want access to "public feedback forms". They want to intimidate individual Idahoans who are opposed to critical race theory. They want to show up at your door and ask if you're a racist.

Now, these immoral weasels want McGeachin jailed for contempt. Click here for more. Let me get this straight. In an overwhelmingly conservative state, the newspaper leftists want to create a martyr! I’d call them idiots but it would be an insult to the stupid.

