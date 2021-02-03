Idaho National Guardsmen Killed In Training

According to the Idaho National Guard, 3 Idaho National Guard pilots were killed in a crash during a routine training Tuesday night. Right now there is no information on how the crash happened.

The Idaho National Guard stated that the UH-60 Black Hawk crashed near Lucky Peak Tuesday night, the aircraft and the crews were recovered around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The aircraft last had contact with the state aviation officer at 7:45 p.m. The Emergency Transmitter Locator Device was activated around 8 p.m.

Again, the cause of the accident is still unknown at this time. The Idaho National Guard stated they would release more information as it becomes available.

