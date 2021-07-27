Idaho Residents Protesting Nelly At Upcoming Fair Due To 20 Yr Old Song

North Idaho residents are protesting the booking of Nelly at their upcoming fair suggesting that his songs are causing "depravity of our youth". They specifically have an issue with the song "Hot In Herre"

According to reports, Nelly will be at a Kootenai County's fair at it has sold out in North Idaho. However, the people in Idaho are not happy about it. One Idahoan even emailed the county stated, "Talk about selling your soul to the devil for money".

Further more, an email to the fair board stated that these concerned citizens are not denying changing time or trying to be too old school. "Nelly is no Elvis Presley".

The North Idaho State Fair actually sold out the Nelly concert, this email suggests it is to take money from Oregon and Washington consumers more than locals. I am not sure how true or false that it.

I find this entire thing very interesting. When I have thought of performers who were considered crude or maybe a little over the top, I never once thought of Nelly. That could be because I grew up jamming out to his music. I am honestly not sure.

Either way it will be interesting to see where this whole thing goes. For those who don't know Nelly he is know for songs like "Hot in Herre", "Ride Wit Me" and "Cruise" with Florida Georgia Line.

