Idaho Stories Featured In Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

Ripley's Believe It or Not is a museum and website full of all sorts of strange stories that seem too strange to be true, but they are. Idaho has quite a few strange stories and several of them have been featured in Ripley's Believe it or Not!

Get our free mobile app

My favorite story is the parachuting beavers. Idaho Fish and Game in 1984 captured beavers near McCall so they could be relocated safely to another area as it became more popular. So, they put beavers in crates, then the crates in airplane and put a parachute on the crate. Then, they dropped them from the airplanes and they landed in their new habitat Chamberlain Basin. So literally beavers have done more extreme sports than I have.

An Oregon man flew 242 miles to Cambridge Idaho in just a lawn chair and helium balloons! Kent Couch made the lawn chair and system of balloons and a bunch of science stuff to make it safely to Idaho with a floating lawn chair.

An Idaho man grows out and shaves his back hair in different designs to represent different holidays on the calendar. It takes him four months to grow the back hair back out and then he finds a design for each calendar month.

Of course, Evel Knievel's failed jump across the Snake River Canyon made the list of Ripley's Believe It or Not. It also notes Eddie Braun was able to successfully jump the canyon in 2016.

Miles Daisher made it in a cartoon created by Ripley's Believe it or Not for his invention of skyaking, where he sky dives in a kayak and lands in water. Good ol' Miles always doing crazy things.

I feel like there should be a ton more featuring Idaho.

Twin Falls Underground Tunnels