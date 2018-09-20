Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy is A Disappointment…Again

With Halloween coming at us in about a month, and many of us have already tested out our first bag of Halloween candy, we need to talk about the kind and quality of candy we are buying in Idaho. Because it isn't good.

Source: CandyStore.com .

Candy Store has once again done a stellar job of making me want to eat sweets and compiling this info. Plus the map above is interactive so you can see how much of each candy we are buying. This is at least 2 years in a row that Idaho has bought more Candy Corn than other candies. In fact, we bought more in the last year than in previous years so it looks like this statistic isn't going to change. Ever. One thing that did change is that our third favorite candy is now Snickers instead of Reese's Cups.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?