Democrats, Fruits and Nuts Are Bad Tidings for 2020

About four times a century the American people get a lesson in how daffy are the Democrats. This has happened roughly twice already in my lifetime. 1972 (George McGovern) and 1980 (Jimmy Carter) come to mind. Now we’re seeing the liberals leap into the deep end once more and the consequences could sideline the Nutty Party for another generation.

Think about this offer for open borders and free healthcare for anyone crossing the borders. While the homeless in California die from malnutrition!

Columnist Andrew Sullivan, writing at the liberal New York Magazine, suggests the Democrats must be smoking some very strong weed. You can read in detail at this link how he sees the pendulum swinging in favor of conservatives. Not just on illegal immigration but also when it comes to alternative lifestyles.

Sullivan, if you didn’t know, is married to another man. When even he believes shared locker rooms is a bridge to far then you can imagine how most voters will react next year.

I saw this coming some months ago. I grew up in a union household. The same with many of my friends from many years ago. They were “yellow dog” Democrats. Which means you’ll vote for a yellow dog if it’s listed as a Democrat on a ballot. Over the last year to 18 months they’ve been publicly sharing first discomfort and then often disgust with their party. Welcome to the GOP!