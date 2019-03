TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Traffic will be diverted near Elm Street and Pole Line Road on Wednesday while crews work to install a new waterline.

Elm Street at the intersection of Pole Line Road will be closed for the entire day, according to the city of Twin Falls, and eastbound traffic on Pole Line will be diverted to one lane around the project area.

The city says the intersection is expected to be reopened on Thursday.