ISP: Several Fatal Crashes on Friday

(KLIX)-Idaho State Police reported several fatalities Friday as a result of car crashes, including one that killed a young person. On Friday at about 1:30 p.m., ISP says it investigated a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 just south of Tamarack where 69-year-old Joann Hueth drove off an embankment in a Chevrolet Geo and rolled. State Police said Hueth died at the scene.

Later, ISP reported a fatal head-on crash at 6:17 p.m. Friday on State Highway 33 near Tetonia that took the life of two people, one a child. ISP says two Toyota RAV-4s, varying in model years, hit head-on; Madelene Quissek, 45, of Tetonia was driving one and Myrna Izaguirre, 43, of Burien, Washington was driving the other. ISP said in a statement that Quissek and a juvenile passenger were both killed in one of the SUVs, while another young passenger was taken to the hospital along with Quissek. All involved in the crash had been wearing seat belts.

Also, at around 6 p.m. Friday in Twin Falls several people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash, according to ISP, 60-year-old Maryann Steiner , of Twin Falls later died from her injuries.