Itchy Grizzly Bear Charges Camera on Trail North of Idaho

Make yourself look big! Or, have a really slow buddy along with you. This grizzly bear was filmed by a trail camera in a Canadian park. Unaware his picture is being taken, he uses a tree as a back scratcher and then darts away. In the direction of the camera. As the video says, “Look at those claws!”

My guess is you wouldn’t survive an encounter at such close range. In a panic, how quickly can you reach for the pepper spray? I suppose you could rub yourself in garlic but that may only work against vampires.

I’ve never encountered a grizzly in the wild and really don’t have any desire to meet one. Many, many years ago, I took my daughter and a niece to an amusement park (in Canada, by the way) and there was a large area filled with grizzly bears. They were kept separate from the public by a moat and a high wall. Yet, the public had been feeding them marshmallows for so long that many of the great beasts paddled beneath a viewing wall and waited for treats. The marshmallows would float. The bears would reach underwater with a paw and then come up with the treat and gobble it in one bite.

We moved on when a pair of bears started putting on another show. Hey, it’s not only monkeys that create families!

The same park also had a bison exhibit. Oddly, after all the violent bison posts on this site over the course of the last week, the shaggy animals appeared docile. The girls were separated only by some fencing. The bison were so busy grazing, they ignored the kids.

