ITD: Watch for Traffic Pattern Change at I84/86 Interchange

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-The traffic pattern on a major interchange project east of Burley will change later this week so crews can tear down an old bridge.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, drivers will see a change at the Interstate 84/86 interchange that will specifically impact people headed to the Pocatello area from the west possibly beginning Thursday, Oct. 8.

Those headed east will be diverted towards the Salt Lake area, but will be detoured at Exit 228 at the Yale Road exit and directed back towards I-86. At the same time those drivers headed west from I-86 onto I-84 will then remain in their designated lane of travel through the construction zone.

Crews will be demolishing one of the old eastbound overpass bridge structures. ITD says drivers should pay attention to signs in the construction zone as well as the electronic message boards guiding traffic through the area.