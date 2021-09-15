Jason Voorhees Lake Bottom Statue A Day’s Drive From Twin Falls

For southern Idaho fans of creepy realities, boy do I have the destination for you. What if I told you a full-sized statue of one of the world's most recognizable horror movie villains lies chained at the bottom of a lake 700-miles south of Twin Falls. Would you take the dive?

I watched my first Friday the 13th movie when I was seven or eight years old. I have my older brother to thank for that. I became a huge fan of slasher films at a very young age, and still to this day enjoy watching them.

For those that spend a good amount of time at the lake in the summer months, the fictional movie character, Jason Voorhees, might pop into your head from time to time. Jason Voorhees, or just "Jason," is of course the hockey mask-clad face from the Friday the 13th movie franchise.

I know Halloween is coming, and people should be giving Michael Myers his time to reign supreme, but check out what I just learned. If you enjoy diving, there's a lake that's an 11-hour drive southeast of Twin Falls, Idaho, and at the bottom of it is a life-sized statue of "Jason." Apparently, Lake Pleasant, in Arizona, isn't the only United States' body of water that has one. Another Voorhees statue can be found at the bottom of a Minnesota lake.

Even though I'm a huge fan of these films, I'm not sure I'd dive down to these depths to get a glimpse of this statue, which is beyond creepy. For now, I'll just use the fact that I'm not scuba certified to make it happen. Yea, that's it.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

Lake Walcott A Short Drive From Twin Falls