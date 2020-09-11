Opinion: Yes, Californians are Turning Idaho Liberal

I’m suspicious of those studies that claim newcomers to Idaho are more conservative than natives. While some may be (I’m thinking transplants to North Idaho) the politics of the Treasure Valley say otherwise. Eight years ago, two-thirds of the Presidential vote in Boise was for Mitt Romney. Now the city is dominated by an extremely liberal government. This is like a sudden inversion in a lake, where cold water and warm water suddenly flip.

If the newcomers were all right leaning voters, we wouldn’t see the current political composition.

What we do know is Boise’s population grew by leaps and bounds over the course of the last decade. If the newcomers were all right leaning voters, we wouldn’t see the current political composition.

A writer at the Washington Examiner suggests Idaho isn’t alone. You can read his short essay by clicking this link. He even references Idaho as one of the states we can expect to become more and more liberal politically.

Most of the changes are coming on moving vans from California. People who’ve already fouled their own nests pack up and leave. Then they start fouling their new homes. It’s what could put Arizona into Joe Biden’s column in November. Glenn Beck has warned within four years Texas will be solidly blue.

I have to believe there is nothing quite as stupid as a California liberal. How do they think their native state became a cesspool? Talk about being thick headed! We could probably lay Idaho’s Medicaid expansion at their feet. When the tax bill comes the numbskulls aren’t likely to blame themselves. It’s inexplicable. Liberals operate on feelings. Simple logic apparently isn’t wired into their brains. You can hear some of my thoughts, too. By clicking on the video below: