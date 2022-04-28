Jerome County Road to Close During Hwy 93 Widening

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers will have to navigate around a road closure starting the first of May during the ongoing widening of U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced access to 100 S Road will be closed off starting May 2, to drivers heading west or trying to access U.S. Highway 93 from the county road. “Closing 100 South Road at US-93 will allow crews to tie the new roadway alignment into the existing approach,” said ITD Project Manager Jake Turrittin in a prepared statement. “Through traffic on US-93 will not be impacted, but drivers will not be able to turn onto or from the western approach of 100 S Road.” 100 S Road will remain open east of U.S. 93 during the two-week closure on the west side. Eventually, ITD will close off access on the east side of the highway at the intersection. When to project is completed this fall the highway will be divided with turn bays at county road intersections just as it is to the south.

