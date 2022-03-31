Owning a gun in Idaho is almost a state law. It isn't one and won't be, but it is an untold rule that to live in the state, it is recommended you have one, or you will be scrutinized. It is a reason why an Idahoan may slap you in the face. For many in the area, they have a certain store they prefer to go to to get their ammo, their guns, and anything they might need. If you are looking for a new gun or even looking for your first, then you are in luck, as this weekend is perfect for you.

Jerome Gun Show This Weekend

Credit: Jonathan Olsen-Koziol on Unsplash Credit: Jonathan Olsen-Koziol on Unsplash loading...

The Jerome Gun Show hosted by Lewis Clark Trader will be held Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the Jerome Fairgrounds in Jerome, located at 205 North Fir Street. On Saturday the show will be taking place from 9 AM until 6 PM and on Sunday from 9 AM until 3 PM. Admission to the show will be $9 for general admission.

What to Expect at the Jerome Gun Show

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images. loading...

If you are looking to buy your first gun, add to your collection, or maybe need ammo, then this is the show for you. Make sure you don't miss your chance, as there will be multiple vendors, hundreds of guns, and enthusiasts to talk to about guns.

Mark your calendars and head to Jerome this weekend so you can see what they have, and potentially come home with some new toys to play with. Even if you don't buy anything, being able to talk about guns, look at the products, and hold something you may want in the future will be worth the stop. Head to Jerome for the gun show this weekend.

