The housing market is crazy right now in Idaho. Some people are having trouble finding homes that fit their criteria, and the ones that are available have price tags that don’t seem to match the property.

Twin Falls Property For Sale With 3 Homes And a Stunning View of the Snake River Canyon

Just because it can be hard to find a home in the Magic Valley doesn’t mean there aren’t great homes out there. I constantly look through Zillow to see the homes for sale, and I’m not even planning on moving. There’s an interesting property available on the canyon rim with a big price tag and 3 houses.

625-131 Sixteen Warm Creek Rd, Twin Falls

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

The $3.2 million real estate covers 18 parcels on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

You have easy access to golf at the Blue Lakes Country Club and the cool-clear water of Alpheus Creek.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

The views are amazing. You can see the Perrine Bridge, Alpheus Creek, and various canyon waterfalls including the Perrine Coulee Falls.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

There are three homes on the property covering 2,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

The houses aren’t the biggest in the area or the most updated, but you’re paying for the property location with the $3.2 price tag.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

The 18 parcels of land, recognized by the Jerome County Assessor cover 44 acres of land.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

The real estate listing describes the property as being near the Perrine Bridge, but the map on Zillow has it south of town near Hollister.

Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS Credit Heidi Baldwin Sun Valley BOR MLS loading...

The property is being sold as-is.

Get our free mobile app

There are a lot of large acre properties available around Twin Falls including The Magic Hot Springs south of town. That property includes privacy, as it is tucked away from any main roads, and a large lodge with multiple hot springs.

Parcel Of Snake River Canyon For Sale Includes Part Of Mogensen Trail