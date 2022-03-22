Magic Valley Property For Sale Has 3 Homes And a Stunning View of the Snake River
The housing market is crazy right now in Idaho. Some people are having trouble finding homes that fit their criteria, and the ones that are available have price tags that don’t seem to match the property.
Twin Falls Property For Sale With 3 Homes And a Stunning View of the Snake River Canyon
Just because it can be hard to find a home in the Magic Valley doesn’t mean there aren’t great homes out there. I constantly look through Zillow to see the homes for sale, and I’m not even planning on moving. There’s an interesting property available on the canyon rim with a big price tag and 3 houses.
625-131 Sixteen Warm Creek Rd, Twin Falls
The $3.2 million real estate covers 18 parcels on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon.
You have easy access to golf at the Blue Lakes Country Club and the cool-clear water of Alpheus Creek.
The views are amazing. You can see the Perrine Bridge, Alpheus Creek, and various canyon waterfalls including the Perrine Coulee Falls.
There are three homes on the property covering 2,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
The houses aren’t the biggest in the area or the most updated, but you’re paying for the property location with the $3.2 price tag.
The 18 parcels of land, recognized by the Jerome County Assessor cover 44 acres of land.
The real estate listing describes the property as being near the Perrine Bridge, but the map on Zillow has it south of town near Hollister.
The property is being sold as-is.
There are a lot of large acre properties available around Twin Falls including The Magic Hot Springs south of town. That property includes privacy, as it is tucked away from any main roads, and a large lodge with multiple hot springs.