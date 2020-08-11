Maid in the Shade WWII Bomber to Return to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The historic World War II bomber "Maid in the Shade" is set to return to the Magic Valley skies next month. Air Magic Valley announced on social media the warbird will return from Arizona on September 8 to 13 at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

The B-25 bomber is part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force based in Mesa, Arizona and makes periodic trips around the country providing tours and rides. The "Maid in the Shade" is one of 34 bombers still flying.

According to the Arizona Commemorative Air Force website, "Maid in the Shade" is in Coeur d'Alene until August 16, before it returns to Arizona.

The "Maid in the Shade" visited the Magic Valley in 2014, check out the video: