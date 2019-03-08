Mainstream Media Claims You’re Too Stupid To See Through Trump

Only dummies will vote again for Donald Trump. It’s the message of mainstream media. The liberals who dominate the big eastern newspapers and most TV networks take pride in leading the “Resistance”. They will do anything they possibly can to convince you the socialist cause is America’s future.

Pay no attention to full employment!

This week a conservative writer at the Wall Street Journal broke from the herd. Daniel Henninger listed the worst calumnies about the President and then reminded readers we haven’t seen anything this good in half-a-century. Minorities and people without degrees who thought they would never work again can now find all the work they want.

This week a woman in our sales department shared a lengthy list of her clients in need of staff.

The national jobless rate is a paltry 3.8 percent. A record number of Americans are employed. None of this is good enough for the angry left. In fact, it makes them mad as Hades.

Eugene Robinson is a columnist at Pravda-on-the-Potomac (the Washington Post). When he opens his mouth he sounds like the Bugs Bunny villain, Marvin-the-Martian. In Robinson's latest column he explains all you dopes in flyover country are being duped. You can read his whine by clicking here .