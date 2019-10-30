Marty McFly Did Something Wrong And Came To Twin Falls

Back to the Future day was October 21st but it appears Marty McFly and his DeLorean was spotting in Twin Falls Tuesday October 29th. He must have been running late and made a pit stop.

Maybe Marty didn't have enough juice to get all the way back to October 21st or maybe he overshot it and made it to October 29th, depending on which movie you want to reference.

Driving around town yesterday we saw the DeLorean and everyone in the vehicle stopped mid-conversation to point out the vehicle. It even has the iconic doors that lift up. It obviously isn't Marty McFly, it isn't the doc but it is still a really cool car. I would love to drive an iconic car like that.

Courtney

The only way that it would have been an even better experience would be if we were on the highway and the vehicle went flying by us at 88 miles per hour.