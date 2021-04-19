Meetings on Proposed Wind Farm East of Shoshone, 4/23 & 4/24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People will be able to learn more about a planned wind farm project for three Magic Valley Counties this week at two open house meetings.

Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, announced it will host an open house on April 23, and April 24, this week on the Lava Ridge Wind Project planned to span Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties. The first meeting (Friday 4/23) will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Applied Innovation Center in Twin Falls, the second meeting (Saturday 4/24) will be held in Shoshone at the Lincoln County Community Center from 3-6 p.m. During the April 23, open house representatives with the company and the College of Southern Idaho's Renewable Energy program will be on hand to talk to high school junior and seniors about the CSI program.

The proposed 1000+ megawatt power project would employ an estimated 700 workers during construction. According to Magic Valley Power (MVE), an economic assessment of the project found the project could have an economic output upwards of $500 million. Once complete and operating, the Lava Ridge Wind Project could pump an estimated $4 million a year into Idaho's tax base, according to the company.

The wind farm is in the development phase and will need approval by the appropriate agencies involved on the federal, state and local level. MVE is planning on a 2022 construction start date. Comments on the proposal can be submitted via the company website.

