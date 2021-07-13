Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.

When Will The Monster Trucks Be In Twin Falls?

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is coming to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on July 24, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price online before the event for $10 for kids and $16 for adults. Tickets prices are higher if purchased at the event: $20 for adults and $12 for kids.

What Should I Expect At A Monster Truck Show?

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour coming to the Magic Valley will be loud and dirty as the trucks get crazy in the arena. Along with the full-sized monster trucks there will also be mini monster trucks, quad wars, a chance to ride in a real monster truck, and locals can enter the extreme tough truck competition obstacle course. Before the show, there will be a free pit party so you can get up close to the monster trucks.

Do I Need To Plan On Extra Expenses At The Monster Truck Show In Twin Falls?

The monster truck ride experience does cost additional money which you can pay at the event. Outside food and drinks are also not allowed but you can purchase those also at the event.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

