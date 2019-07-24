Must Watch: Two BASE Jumpers, One Parachute Off Perrine Bridge

It takes a special type of person to be brave enough to BASE jump off the Perrine Bridge, but these adrenaline junkies took it to the next level.

We must reiterate that these are trained jumpers and the average jumper SHOULD NOT attempt this. Please do not do this stunt. It is crazy enough these two did it. But man is it fun to watch.

She does have a back up parachute just in case something does go wrong. She also moved to Twin Falls just so she could jump off the bridge any time she wanted to. This is a couple of very experienced jumpers who took their thrills to the next level.

Even though I think they may be crazy I am still envious of their ability to live life to the fullest. I also have to admit they have some pretty great upper body strength to hold on to each other like that. She wraps her arms in pretty good and thankfully they have someone pulling the chute for them.