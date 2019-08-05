My Visit To The Oregon Marijuana Mall

No, I didn’t buy anything. I didn’t even browse. You walk inside what looks like a doctor’s waiting room. There was a crowd of people filling out paperwork. I assume these were sheets where you check the boxes of what you’d like and how many of each. Asking questions may have aroused suspicion as I was carrying a camera. As far as I could see, you can’t browse. The orders are carried to the lobby and off you go!

There was one license plate from British Columbia, two from Oregon and one from Washington State. The rest, all my fellow Idahoans.

I snapped pictures outside. Nobody got paranoid (it only happens after they use the product). Notice the number of Idaho license plates. The lot was packed and, yet. Nobody commented about the blue flag decals on my car. Which, I guess, suggests people are fearless. An agent could be planted (no pun intended) across the street and log all Idaho tags. And then radio ahead.

Any correlation with all the nasty crashes near New Plymouth?